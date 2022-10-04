Commerce leaders got a look this week at a proposed ordinance that would regulate a future dog park.
The Commerce City Council got a look at the proposed ordinance on Oct. 3 and could vote on the matter on Oct. 17.
Commerce’s Downtown Development Authority has been working on plans for a dog park for months. Current plans are to construct a fenced dog park at Willoughby Park. City Manager James Wascher said they want to have rules in place before a park is opened.
The proposed ordinance is standard for dog parks and deals with a number of liability issues and dog owners’ responsibilities. It also requires that dogs have a collar and ID and that dogs be up to date on vaccinations.
In the proposed ordinance, puppies under 16 weeks old are not allowed at the park, nor are any dogs that are in heat. Dogs that bark constantly must be removed or muzzled. Dog handlers must be 16 years old and children under 13 years old must have adult supervision.
The proposed ordinance also prohibits feeding dogs in the park and requires that dogs stay off benches.
Also at its Oct. 3 meeting, the board:
•discussed a guideline policy for Grey Hill Cemetery and Pine Grove Cemetery. The policy outlines a number of regulations on cemetery monuments themselves (size, thickness and requiring that flat headstones be flush with the ground). It also requires all mementos to be placed on the headstones themselves to allow more efficient maintenance. It also encourages families to secure their flowers to the headstone/monument. Flowers can sometimes blow away during heavy winds and city staff have to dispose of them if they can’t locate the grave where they were placed. The policy also notes that the city will use insecticides and weed killers to maintain the property.
•learned closing procedures are finished for the sale of the Kerry Foods pre-treatment facility.
•learned the sale of Georgia Public Web is complete. The city was one of 32 cities to contribute money to form GPW, which aimed to improve fiber connectivity across the state. Wascher told the council in December that the city would receive $750,000 from the sale. That money, along with annual payments made over the years, should cover Commerce’s initial investment, Wascher said in December.
