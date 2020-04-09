The Commerce City Hall will be closed to the public following last week's state order for people to shelter at home during the COVID-19 virus.
While city workers will be available by phone, city hall will be closed to the public, said city manager James Wascher during a phone-in city council meeting Monday, April 6.
Wascher told the council that all city recreation programs for the spring have also been canceled; that the library was already closed until April 23, but could be closed longer depending on what happens with the virus; that all events at the city's civic center have been canceled through May; and that all April DDA events have been canceled and May events were under review.
The city's planning office is also closed to the public, but is working electronically. That office's standing will be reviewed April 13, Wascher said.
With most city spring events likely canceled, Mayor Clark Hill said that the city might consider doing a larger July 4th celebration if the virus is under control by that time. Other events, like the spring car show, could be rescheduled in the fall.
HONORING SENIORS
The council also discussed allowing the Commerce City School System to put banners on city light poles to honor graduating seniors from Commerce High School. With the school's traditional graduation likely canceled in May, the school wants to still honor its seniors in the town, Wascher said.
The council seemed to think it was a good idea as a one-time event to help the school recognize its graduating students.
In other business, the council discussed:
• approving the re-certification of the city's code of ethics.
• discussed reappointing John Freeman to the city's recreating board of directors.
The council is scheduled to meet again on April 20 to take action on the recommendations.
