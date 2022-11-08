Commerce's City Council honored a champion of the city's library, Claire Gaus.
Gaus, who's been a volunteer at the Commerce Public Library for years, was recently awarded the Charles Beard Advocacy Award by the Georgia Library Association.
At the council's work session on Monday (Nov. 7), Library Manager Angel Abounader said Gaus was awarded for her "dedication and advocacy for libraries, but also for her involvement in the community here in Commerce."
Abounader added that's she's been an "amazing addition" to the library.
"She's done so many things," Abounader said. Gaus has served on the Jackson County Library Board and worked with the Friends of the Library. She previously brought her dog to the library as a therapy dog before the dog passed away. Gaus has also worked with youth and teens. She's helped area residents through the citizenship process and has taught English as a Second Language.
Gaus said she was surprised to receive the award and spoke of the importance of the library's staff, volunteers and patrons. She encouraged the council to continue its support for the library.
"I hope you realize what a gem you have in the Commerce library," Gaus said.
Mayor Clark Hill thanked Gaus for her service and the new ideas and energy she has helped bring to the library over the years.
