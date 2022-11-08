Honored at council meeting

Commerce Mayor Clark Hill presents the Charles Beard Advocacy Award to Claire Gaus.

Commerce's City Council honored a champion of the city's library, Claire Gaus.

Gaus, who's been a volunteer at the Commerce Public Library for years, was recently awarded the Charles Beard Advocacy Award by the Georgia Library Association.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.