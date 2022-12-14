Council, BOE meet

Commerce Mayor Clark Hill (L) and city manager James Wascher along with city council members met Dec. 8 with the Commerce Board of Education to discuss future athletic facilities in the community.

Athletic facility needs was the focus of a recent meeting between the Commerce Board of Education and Commerce City Council.

The council met with the BOE on Dec. 8, saying it had some athletic facility decisions to make, but first wanted to know about the school system’s growth plans to see if there were ways to share some facilities and save on construction costs.

Locations

