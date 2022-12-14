Athletic facility needs was the focus of a recent meeting between the Commerce Board of Education and Commerce City Council.
The council met with the BOE on Dec. 8, saying it had some athletic facility decisions to make, but first wanted to know about the school system’s growth plans to see if there were ways to share some facilities and save on construction costs.
The two agencies currently do share some athletic facilities: The city owns the two ballfields at Veteran’s Park used by the school system’s baseball and softball teams.
But growth is bringing pressure on the city’s recreation programs and the city needs to add smaller recreation-size ballfields and a gym facility.
For its part, the school system is in the midst of planning for a new elementary school and it also needs additional athletic facilities. Among the items on the school system’s wish list are to build its own baseball and softball fields and to perhaps someday expand other athletic facilities near the current high school campus and on property the system bought earlier this year.
Mayor Clark Hill noted that one of the big issues now is the cost of construction, saying that to build a new city gym facility would cost $5-$8 million. The city had hoped that if the BOE planned to build a new high school, it could make use of the existing high school’s gym facilities.
While the BOE did have some preliminary discussions about a new high school, that idea has been scrapped and the system now intends on pursuing the construction of a new elementary school.
Mayor Hill said that knowing the school system’s plans will help the council plan how it needs to proceed.
“It helps to know what our options aren’t,” he said.
If the BOE does pursue building its own baseball and softball fields, it would free up the current city-owned fields to be reconfigured for multiple smaller rec league fields. But there isn’t a timetable set for that, officials noted.
The BOE’s plans did clarify for the city that there likely won’t be a school gym available for city use, at least not in the near future. Mayor Hill said the city’s short-term priority is to have additional gym space for its recreation programs.
The school system hopes to get more direction in February from its consultants about plans and costs for a new elementary school. If those costs are too high, officials said the system might have to “wait out this (cost) bubble.”
In a related issue, school officials asked city leaders if the lights on the baseball field would be fixed soon since baseball practice is slated to begin in early January.
The city is in the process of trying to get the field lights fixed, but the cost is fairly high, around $300,000.
City manager James Wascher said that given the uncertainty of the repair status, the baseball team might want to have a backup plan setup for its practices.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its December meetings, the Commerce BOE approved:
- an overnight field trip request for the Theatre Tigers, who will be traveling with chaperones to a theater conference in Columbus this February. This will be the third year students have participated.
- the following hires: Karyn Gunter, STEAM teacher at Commerce Middle School; Abby Tolbert, substitute teacher; and Jennifer Wehunt, Commerce Primary School cafeteria staff.
- a leave of absence for Jenna Hall from Feb. 13-April 14.
- the resignation of Kacy Tedder, STEAM teacher.
