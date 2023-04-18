Commerce City Hall

A Commerce City Council member is urging the city to make sure it has protocol in place in case of potential rabid animal attack.

Mayor Pro Tem Keith Burchett made the request this week after his grandson was attacked by a rabid bobcat in Banks County earlier in the month.

