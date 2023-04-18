A Commerce City Council member is urging the city to make sure it has protocol in place in case of potential rabid animal attack.
Mayor Pro Tem Keith Burchett made the request this week after his grandson was attacked by a rabid bobcat in Banks County earlier in the month.
The attack was reported on April 8 in Maysville. The boy’s parents posted on social media that the 31-pound bobcat attacked the boy. His injuries required rounds of rabies shots and 14 stitches.
Burchett told the council on Monday (April 17) that Banks County was unprepared for the situation and urges the city to make sure it has protocols in place if something like that happens in the city.
“I don’t want us to get caught like that,” Burchett said. “I want to make sure we’ve got the protocol for something like that.”
Burchett noted the incident occurred on a Saturday evening and it took until Monday for the county to sort out who was supposed to come and retrieve the animal to have it tested for rabies. (Banks County does not have animal control.)
City manager James Wascher said he would check with the Commerce Police Department and with Jackson County to see if they have protocols in place. Jackson County provides animal control for the city, which was part of the recent service delivery strategy negotiations.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its April 17 meeting, the council approved:
•a conditional use and variance for a landscape supply company to be located at 2602 North Broad St. The request was approved with a number of conditions.
•a request from the Boys & Girls Club to host a 5K on June 10 at Spencer Park. The event will begin at 8:30 a.m.
•street closures for Cruisin’ Commerce on May 13. Portions of State Street and Central Avenue will be closed during the event. The event will include a car show, swap meet and an event zone. The council also approved a beer garden/tap truck for the event.
•new procedures for property acquisition that would allow city staff to make small land purchases without it going to the city council. The new procedures could help speed up processes when the city is purchasing easements or rights-of-way.
