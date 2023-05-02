Commerce council members heard a proposal this week for a convenience store and fast food restaurant near Quality Foods.
Applicant Seery Realty is requesting a variance to allow the convenience store/gas station — specifically the gas pumps themselves — in such close proximity to residential property. The property, which is located at the corner of B. Wilson and Maysville roads, backs up to an apartment/townhome complex.
Developers plan to renovate the existing automotive repair garage into a fast food and convenience store. Eight gas pumps are planned under two canopies. A drive-thru is also planned.
Several council members seemed cool to the idea of granting the variance when discussing the matter on Monday (May 1). The requested variance doesn’t meet a set of criteria the city requires when considering variances.
The council also cited a similar request that was proposed previously on Homer Road. That request was withdrawn by the applicant in January. The applicant planned to revise the project before moving forward and possibly eliminate the gas pumps from that proposal.
Council member Bobby Redmon noted the council may get similar requests in the future as the city continues to grow. The council may look at its rules for gas pumps during its ongoing discussions about the city’s ordinance update.
The council is slated to vote on the gas pump variance request on May 15. If the request is denied, the developers could still open the convenience store and fast food restaurant, but wouldn’t be able to have gas pumps.
ORDINANCE UPDATE
Also at its May 1 meeting, the council continued discussions on the city’s ordinance update.
Following an outcry from the public regarding the proposed backyard chicken rules, City Manager James Wascher stressed that nothing has been approved yet and the council can make changes to the current draft.
City staff have divided the proposed update into different sections, which are being discussed at the council's monthly work sessions. Once that process is over, the council will revisit the topics they’d like to revise or discuss further, including the backyard chickens/chicken coop regulations. The council also plans to meet with the city’s planning and zoning commission for discussion.
Much of the ordinance changes discussed on Monday deal with rules for developments. Eight chapters were discussed, including: Overlay district; environmental overlay; access streets, parking and loading; development permitting; soil, erosion and sedimentation; buffers, tree protection and landscaping; stormwater management; and flood damage prevention.
(See next week’s paper for the full story from Monday’s ordinance discussion.)
OTHER VOTING ITEMS
In addition to the convenience store request, other items up for a vote on May 15 include:
•a bid award for Tado Construction, LLC, for $844,000 for raw water pump improvements. The project will be funded using American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) funding.
•an agreement with Comcast Cable to allow the company to attach lines to city utility poles.
•street slow-downs for the Hope Pregnancy Center’s HOPE 5K on Nov. 4. The race will begin at Spencer Park.
•street closures for Summer in the City Music and Fireworks, set for June 30 from 3-11 p.m. Road closures are planned on Little, Oak and Pine streets.
Also at its meeting, the council learned a variance request for setbacks at Battery Park Townhomes on Old Harden Orchard Road was withdrawn.
