Commerce is getting close to completing its zoning ordinance overhaul after months of work and discussion. The Commerce City Council and the town’s planning and zoning commission held a 3-hour and 35-minute meeting on Monday, July 24, to work through the details of the proposal.
City staff plan to revise the ordinance over the next month and the city could hold its public hearing on the changes at the council’s September work session. The new document could be adopted at the council’s September voting meeting.
Much of the discussion on Monday centered around house sizes, lot sizes and setbacks for new developments.
The council previously discussed requiring setbacks of 35 feet for the front of residential properties and 15 feet for the sides and back. That 35-foot setback could help alleviate some street parking issues that other neighborhoods across town have experienced. The 35 feet should allow more vehicles to park in residential driveways outside of the garage.
Planners Melinda Cochran-Davis and Erin Moore noted that 35-foot front setback assumes all houses will have a front-facing garage, but they’d like to see more housing variety with side-entry garages. The two groups ultimately decided they’d consider giving exceptions for front setbacks depending on the orientation of the driveway/garage to help accommodate variety.
The groups also discussed changing trends in housing and lot sizes. While the previous trend was to have large houses with large lots, that’s not what current trends show. Mayor Clark Hill cited state and national data that shows millennials aren’t looking for large lots like Baby Boomers did.
“They want to come home to a smaller yard, a smaller footprint in a neighborhood with more green space,” Hill said.
Hill and several other people on the two committees noted they aren’t as concerned about the size of lots anymore as they are about the quality of what’s being built (building materials, limiting clear-cutting, having more usable green space, etc.).
As for house sizes, the council previously discussed removing a requirement for an additional 400 sq. ft. of unheated space in R-2 and R-3 houses. That discussion largely centered around allowing more affordable starter homes to be constructed in the city.
If construction costs are estimated at $150 per square foot, an R-3 home (at the 1,800 sq. ft. minimum) in Commerce would cost around $270,000 to build. That doesn’t include the cost of the property.
But Moore noted that builders are selling smaller houses for more.
“They’re selling a lot smaller for a lot more,” she said. “…and we as a city aren’t getting any benefits out of it.”
Planning chairman Joe Leffew also said that the city’s housing sizes aren’t too large and construction costs are likely to come down.
“Post-pandemic, everything has changed because building materials sky-rocketed,” Leffew said. “That will correct itself over time.”
The city is looking at the following for house and lot size minimums:
•R-1E (estate homes): 2,900 square feet, 1 acre lot
•R-1: 1,800 sq. ft. (plus 400 sq. ft. unheated). The group discussed 3/4 or ½ acre lot minimums
•R-2: 1,600 sq.ft. (plus 400 sq. ft. unheated), 1/3 acre lot
•R-3: 1,400 sq. ft. (plus 400 sq. ft. unheated), 1/3 acre lot
•R-4 (multi-family) and R-5 (manufactured homes): 1,200 sq. ft., ¼ acre lot
The city is also looking at creating a specific ordinance for infill housing (new construction in established neighborhoods). That would help address some of the issues the city has faced with houses being built to the city’s standards, but not necessarily fitting in with the existing residences in the neighborhood.
OTHER DISCUSSION
Other discussion from Monday night’s meeting will be published in next week’s paper, including:
Some major changes were discussed for the city’s backyard chicken ordinance. The new proposal would allow chicken coops to be constructed of a variety of material and not have to match the material on the primary structure. It also eliminates a requirement that chickens be registered with the city and a $150 fine be paid.
The group also discussed: Carports, fencing, gates, fuel pumps (in relation to nearby residential properties), outdoor storage, outdoor dining for restaurants, landscaping, street sizes in neighborhoods, stream buffers, dumpsters and more.
