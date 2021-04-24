Members of the Commerce City Council and city planning commission held a planning retreat April 24 to discuss proposed changes in the town's development ordinances and codes.
Mayor Clark Hill said he'd like the two groups to be in general agreement on how the city should grow in the coming years. City manager James Wascher said a lot of developers are interested in doing projects in the city.
The town has been in the growth spotlight since the development of the SK Battery plant in the community, one of the state's largest industrial projects.
The group covered a lot of subjects, but spent much of the morning meeting focused on lot sizes, house sizes, setback requirements and housing materials and design standards.
No final action was taken at the meeting. Any changes will no go before the city planning commission then the council for public hearings and action before taking effect.
Mayor Hill noted that Commerce had to grow, or face the loss of revenue from sales taxes.
Hill said that while the council shared a concern about the impact on the city school system from residential growth, there has to be a "balance" of growth for the city to prosper.
"We can't not grow because over time, the SPLOST dollars and LOST dollars — all those things get share with the county based on population," he said.
Hill pointed out that as the rest of the county has grown more than Commerce, the town's share of the sales tax pie will shrink, unless Commerce has enough growth to offset the loss.
He also said the town needs to have at least 50% of its tax digest as commercial or industrial to balance the anticipated residential growth.
"There's so many things that make this complicated," he said.
Among the items discussed at the retreat were:
• Strengthen the town's sign and tree protections ordinances.
• Having minimum lot size of 1/3 acre per single-family house in most zoning districts.
• Having a minimum heated house size in R! at 1,800 sq. ft. Planning commission chairman Joe Leffew said he'd like to see that minimum higher since most houses being built in the South and state are over 2,000 sq. ft. now.
• Eliminating single-family housing in R4 and R5 zoning areas (which are mostly for multi-family and mobile homes.)
• Activating the R6 zoning code for townhouses. The code had previously been approved, but not simple,melted.
• Building material standards and house design standards so that subdivisions don't become cookie-cutter with the same style.
