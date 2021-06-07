Developers of a proposed residential development along Old Harden Orchard Rd. are going to attempt to see if they can work out a plan to get access from their project onto Steve Reynolds Blvd. for a second exit and entrance.
The move comes after members of the Commerce City Council previewed the plan at its June work session meeting.
The project calls for 42 single family homes on part of the 33 acres and 20 townhomes on the remainder.
Council members were concerned about how the concentration of traffic from the development might affect the surrounding area.
The council is slated to take action on annexing and rezoning the property at June 21 meeting.
In other business, the council:
• held a public hearing on its proposed FY2022 budget. Nobody from the public spoke on the budget. It is slated to be voted on June 21.
• reviewed a bid from Garrett Paving for the city's LMIG contract to pave 2.55 miles.
• reviewed a proposed variance or rezoning for .26 acres at 102 College Ave. A builder wants to build a house on the property, but the lot is narrow and bisected by an underground city utility line. The proposal was also met with some controversy at a recent meeting of the Commerce Planning Commission.
• reviewed a routine renewal of the city contract with the state for its Main Street program and downtown development authority.
• discussed putting some rules in place for city staff to notarize documents for the public.
• discussed an upcoming July 17 5K and the slowing of traffic during the event along several city streets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.