The Commerce City Council agree to annex agriculture land into the city and zone it for industrial use, but also delayed issuing a building permit for the property for 90 days.
It also tabled a study of employee pay that would provide pay raises for a majority of city employees.
Council approved seven other items in a quick council meeting Dec. 11. The council had two full pages of items, but met for less than 30 minutes.
The salary study was done by Evergreen Solutions and calls for raises that total more than $77,000. Mayor Clark Hill called for the item to be tabled, saying some things still need to be explained to employees.
City manager James Wascher met individually with all city employees the week of Dec. 2. He said earlier that about 70 city employees would see raises if the recommendations are accepted.
The study was done this summer and was provided to the city in October.
Wascher said the raises could be provided within the current budget. He said the city budgeted more than is need for health insurance costs and that could cover the raises.
ZONING ITEMS
The only item that drew discussion was a request from James Bouchard for about 97 acres. Some of the land fronts on Lords Mill Rd. The land was annexed and re-zoned to M-1 industrial, but changes are expected in the buffer zone for M-1.
Bouchard had another section of his property, about 140 acres that is adjacent to the proposed land to be annexed and to Interstate 85, annexed and re-zoned several months ago.
The 97 acres on the council’s agenda for Monday has been opposed by adjacent landowners, including members of the Simmons family.
The item was tabled at Hill’s request. He said an 80-foot buffer recommended by the planning commission “does not make a lot of sense” when it is seen on paper.
The mayor suggested the council “work with” the planners about a buffer zone that would cover all land in the city.
Council members Bobby Redmon and Keith Burchett objected to annexing the property with no conditions, as Hill suggested.
Redmon noted the M-2 industrial zoning has a 20-foot buffer included in it.
City attorney John Stell said the council could change the provisions for any industrial buffer and it would apply to the Bouchard land as long as the change is made before a building permit is granted.
Redmon said any approval of the proposal would have to include a stipulation that changes be made before the permit is granted.
In a related item, William Madden asked that his request to have 15 acres on Lords Mill annexed and re-zoned R-1 residential be withdrawn because of Bouchard’s request.
The council also tabled a request to annex 57 acres and re-zone it to R-1 residential in the city. It would be for the Twin Creeks subdivision. The property is near Billy Cain Ford. It also is adjacent to some of the Bouchard land.
The council also approved:
•a rezoning of property on Ila Rd. that is one parcel of land that is divided between two zonings. The land would be zoned for C-2 instead of for C-2 and R-1.
•a rezoning of a piece of property that would become the entrance to a subdivision on Mt. Olive Rd. The land would be re-zoned from A-R to R-1 residential.
•a right-of-way for a road on Bana Road. It would be the entrance road for a 600-acre industrial site proposed by Rooker Co. on the Maysville side of I-85. The county owns the ROW and has agreed to deed it to the city.
The council denied a request for a variance in Oconee Pointe subdivision. An outbuilding had been built along a drive in the subdivision and was not behind the property line of the rear of the house as zoning required.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council:
•approved the renewal or issuance of alcohol licenses for 22 businesses in the city.
•agreed to a four-year term as fire chief for Kevin Dean after he was re-elected to the post.
•approved a resolution to set fees for lines and facilities in the rights-of-way for Commerce. The fee is 3 percent of the company’s revenue in the city or $5,000 per mile, whichever is less.
•approved updates to the city’s building codes. The updates come from the International Building Code.
•named Shonda Jones and Caleb Jordan to three-year terms on the city’s recreation board.
