Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on a proposal for a storage facility off of Hwy. 441.
At its Aug. 1 meeting, the Commerce City Council heard the request from Fifty Five Fifty/Kenneth Gary to rezone 6.6 acres at 1134 State St. Gary is requesting a rezoning from C-2 (commercial) to M-1 (light industrial) to allow a self-storage facility with outdoor boat and RV storage. Three brick storage buildings are proposed on the site, totaling around 140,000 square feet.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted 4-1 to deny the request. At the planning commission’s July meeting, Gary told the board he planned to build an upscale storage building on the site, but several members of the commission noted the site was prime gateway property for coming into Commerce and thought it should remain for commercial development.
Staff and some city council members echoed that. Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker noted the proposed rezoning wouldn’t match the future land use map, which shows the property as highway commercial.
The Hwy. 441 area has been seen as the city’s commercial corridor, while the Maysville Rd./Hwy. 98 area is the city’s proposed industrial corridor. Shoemaker noted Monday that there are six properties in that Maysville Rd./Hwy. 98 area that could be used for this type of project.
“There are currently six properties that are not in existing industrial parks or in industrial developments that are available in M-1 that could be used immediately for this kind of construction,” Shoemaker said.
The rezoning would also violate overlay rules and create spot zoning.
The Commerce City Council is slated to vote on the request Aug. 15.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other business up for a vote Aug. 15 include:
- the service delivery strategy agreement between the county and municipalities in the county. A comprehensive, county-wide story on the SDS will be published in an upcoming issue of this newspaper.
- a previously-tabled variance request for 117 Williford St. to allow an accessory dwelling unit (ADU). Council members previously voiced concerns about the size of the proposed ADU in relation to the size of the primary residence on the property. The applicant now plans to purchase a neighboring piece of land to create another parcel and construct a 1,400 sq. ft. home.
- a rezoning request for 21.99 acres at 206 Lords Mill Rd. from AF to AR. The applicant plans to subdivide the lot to allow an additional housing unit for a family member.
- a variance request for .39 acres at 278 Cedar Dr. to allow an existing storage building/garage on a standalone lot.
- an amended purchase agreement with Kerry Inc. for the sale of the city's industrial pre-treatment facility at Kerry Foods at Banks Crossing.
- an updated list of roadways for radar enforcement to add the recently approved speed reduction on Mt. Olive Rd. (from 45 miles-per-hour to 35-mph).
- street closures for the city's Bands, Brews and BBQ event and car show on Sept. 10. Requested closures include Oak, Little, Pine and Sycamore streets from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. The council will also consider approval of a beer garden and event zones.
The council also held a closed session to discuss property acquisition and legal matters. No action was taken following.
