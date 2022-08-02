Commerce leaders are set to vote later this month on a proposal for a storage facility off of Hwy. 441.

At its Aug. 1 meeting, the Commerce City Council heard the request from Fifty Five Fifty/Kenneth Gary to rezone 6.6 acres at 1134 State St. Gary is requesting a rezoning from C-2 (commercial) to M-1 (light industrial) to allow a self-storage facility with outdoor boat and RV storage. Three brick storage buildings are proposed on the site, totaling around 140,000 square feet.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.