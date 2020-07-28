With a growing number of requests for food trucks in Commerce, the city’s downtown development leadership is interested in meeting the demand.
Commerce Downtown Development Authority (DDA) director Natalie Thomas told DDA members she’s looking at several ordinances that would allow food trucks to operate downtown, as well as COVID-19 protocols for them.
“We’re going to have more and more people wanting to have food trucks, and I think that’s good,” Thomas said at the DDA’s July 27 meeting. “It brings a different crowd downtown, more of the crowd that we want to encourage to come downtown because there’s an event going on.”
She noted that Jefferson has food trucks set up at the city’s downtown square.
“I think it’s coming, and I think it’s a good thing,” Thomas said.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the DDA:
•discussed possible changes to two alleyways off State St. The suggestions ranged from closing the alleys to changing the direction of traffic on one of the alleys (High St). “We’re still a little ways away from getting a definitive answer for what to do with those alleyways,” Thomas said.
•heard that the demolition of the Pinnacle Bank building downtown will begin in the next couple of weeks.
•heard that the 1818 Brewing Company plans to open in December with revisions to its original plans to allow for more living spaces.
•heard that three new businesses and two new restaurants have opened in downtown Commerce.
•heard the DDA is still moving forth with a Sept. 12 concert on Cherry St. and a Nov. 7 barbecue. The Tigers on the Town Pep rally, held prior to Commerce High School’s first football game, has been moved to Sept. 3 from Aug. 20 due to a two-week delay in the football season mandated by the Georgia High School Association.
•met in closed session but took no action.
The Commerce DDA’s next meeting is Aug. 24.
