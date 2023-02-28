Downtown Commerce leaders heard a presentation this week on historic preservation commissions. The city — which has a number of historic buildings in the greater downtown area — does not currently have a historic preservation commission, but could add one in the future.
Paige Jennings, with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs, outlined the history, authority and benefits of HPCs during the Commerce Downtown Development Authority’s meeting on Monday (Feb. 27).
If the city creates an HPC, it will qualify for more grants and funds to help aid in rehabilitating and preserving historic buildings. It would also allow the city to establish historic preservation districts and enact regulations for the design of buildings within those districts. Owners of the buildings would need to get a certificate of appropriateness (COA) to make exterior changes to the building.
If the city moves forward with establishing the commission and creating a historic district, there would be a public notice and hearing process for those properties added to the list.
DDA and Mainstreet Manager Natalie Thomas said that if they move forward with an HPC, they may start with the properties that are already listed on the National Historic Register.
No action was taken on the matter during Monday’s meeting.
Also at its meeting, the DDA:
•discussed continued improvements to the city’s pedestrian alleys. The city plans to add shading “sails” above the two alleys on State Street. There are also plans for additional artwork and murals in the alleys.
•got an update on the city’s upcoming Easter Parade, which will be held April 8. Thomas said staging will begin at Spencer Park this year. The parade will make its way through downtown and end at the First Baptist Church of Commerce, where an Easter egg hunt is planned.
•approved purchasing fireworks for the city’s Fourth of July celebration from Pyrotechnico Fireworks.
