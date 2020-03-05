The Commerce Downtown Development Authority recently discussed requests for its fiscal year 2021 budget.
A bulk of the budget is going towards developing the parking lots downtown that need the most work. DDA manager Natalie Thomas did not mention any parking lots by name or location
The DDA will also request the removal and replacement of trees on sidewalks. The existing trees have outgrown their grates.
Thomas met with an arborist who recommended red maple or pistache trees because they do not grow tall and have a "canopy" shape.
The group also discussed adding benches to the sidewalks and possible ordinances for outdoor dining.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the Commerce DDA:
•discussed running advertisements on television screens at businesses in the area. The city would pay $100 per month to run 10 ads for local businesses. One of the ads may be for downtown Commerce.
•received an update on repairs to the cultural center roof. Work began Feb. 25. The project was originally budgeted for $65 per sheet of plywood, but the contractor cut the cost to $55 per sheet.
•learned that Commerce lost the Commerce Criterium bike race. The race moved to Grant Park in Atlanta.
•will begin the process of choosing a builder for property on Barber St. and Harmony St. recently transferred from the Commerce City Council.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.