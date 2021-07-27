Downtown Commerce leaders recently gave their nod on a resolution that would repurpose two alleys.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority voted to approve a resolution for two alleys off State St., converting the one-way alleys used as local cut-throughs into pedestrian areas. The resolution will now go to the Commerce City Council.
One of the alleys, High Street (located beside State Street Bicycles) is proposed to be used for pedestrian walking and a bicycle path.
The second alley, a portion of View St. beside the Oxford building, could be developed as more of a "pocket park." Main Street director Natalie Thomas said she’d like to have grass planted in that alley, with small tables and chairs, seating, string lights and container plants.
She said the proposal could help support businesses that plan to move in along that stretch.
“I think it will really open up an opportunity for that area that’s kind of forgotten to kind of expand,” Thomas said.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the DDA:
•learned the city’s Christmas in July holiday market is set July 31 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Aug. 1 from 12-4 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center. Entrance tickets are available at the door for a monetary donation or non-expired canned or dry goods donation to the Banks-Jackson Food Bank.
•got a look at a preliminary design for an event space on a city-owned piece of property behind the 1818/Oxford building at Line, View and High streets. The lot is a vacant, flat grassy area with small storage buildings on the site. The project could include an open-air, covered pavilion with restrooms, along with room for picnic tables and seating. No decision was made on whether to proceed.
•discussed plans for the open lot on Pine St. used for the city’s annual BBQ event. The city has been approached about possibly putting semi-permanent container restaurants on the property. The DDA also discussed a potential park and seating area on the site. No final details were presented.
•approved small changes to the civic center rental contract. The changes include: making last call 10:30 p.m. instead of 10:45 p.m.; requiring the renter to exit the building by midnight or forfeit the security deposit; and change wording from “damage/cleaning deposit” to “security deposit.”
•approved a resolution on murals and street art in downtown.
•following a closed session, voted to move forward with getting a property appraisal.
