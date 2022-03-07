Downtown Commerce leaders are considering a possible “entertainment district” for the town. The entertainment district would allow patrons to grab a beer/wine from a participating restaurant and be able to walk to another business within the district with the drink.
The Commerce Downtown Development Authority held preliminary talks on the matter at its Feb. 28 meeting. DDA and Main Street Director Natalie Thomas said having an entertainment district would allow restaurant patrons to grab a drink and go to an entertainment business (like the axe-throwing business open in downtown) while waiting on a table.
She added the idea has been successful in the City of Cornelia.
“It has attracted some entertainment businesses that don’t necessarily want to go through the hoops to get a liquor license or an alcohol license,” she said. “They don’t want to serve it, but they don’t mind you being in there.”
The entertainment district wouldn’t be an open container concept, however, and would be regulated. Patrons would have to use specially-marked cups and would be required to buy the drink from one of the restaurants.
“It’s not bring-your-own. And it’s not bring it from the package store,” Thomas said. “It’s from a restaurant that would have an entertainment district cup.”
The DDA plans to review ordinances from other municipalities that have implemented something similar.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its Feb. 28 meeting, the DDA:
•learned bollards have been installed on the Line St. and High St. alleys. The alleys are now closed to vehicle traffic and will be used for pedestrian-use. Thomas said they’re working on designs for the two alleys.
•heard an update on the proposed dog park at Willoughby Park. DDA leaders are waiting on a quote for hog wire fencing.
•learned work is under way for the town’s Easter egg parade and hunt, scheduled April 16.
•discussed gateway signage for the south-end of town. Thomas is waiting on revised designs before taking it to the city manager and presenting the sign to the DDA. The board also discussed budgeting for two additional signs next year on Hwy. 98 coming from Maysville and on Hwy. 15 coming from Jefferson.
•discussed the renovation of the parking lot across State St. from the civic center. Work is slated to begin this month and the project could be completed in 3-4 months.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.