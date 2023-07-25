Commerce has seen an uptick in rentals at the town’s cultural center due to the upcoming construction project at the city’s civic center. The Commerce Downtown Development Authority is looking at its cultural center rental agreement. The DDA plans to update the agreement and help ensure the historic building is respected by renters.
The city plans a major overhaul of its current civic center space on State Street. The $12 million project includes rehabilitation and reworking of the large, historic building, converting the space into a city hall/civic center combo. The Commerce City Council voted earlier in July to approve a guaranteed maximum price for the project.
In the meantime, the civic center is closed for rentals, resulting in more people renting out the cultural center space.
Downtown and Main Street Director Natalie Thomas asked the DDA on Monday (July 24) to look at the current rental rates and agreements. She said she wants to focus on protecting the historic building and giving the rental agreement some teeth so they can better enforce the rules.
The city has had some issues with renters not honoring the agreement (bringing food into the auditorium, leaving trash, etc.). They’ve also seen some issues with parking on the side of the road in the nearby Shankle Heights neighborhood.
Thomas asked the DDA members to look at the agreements and brainstorm ideas.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its July 24 meeting, the DDA:
•discussed the Community Home Investment Program (CHIP) renovation projects. Three families have been selected to receive funds. Their paperwork has been sent to the state for approval.
•got an update on the city’s July 4 event. Thomas said the event was a success and it’s estimated there were around 6,800 people in attendance.
•discussed installing bases around some of the landscaping trees in downtown.
•learned the next Concerts on Cherry will be held Aug. 5 from 8-10 p.m. in the Cherry Street parking lot. Chris Chapman will perform. The next Concerts on Cherry is set Sept. 29 and will feature Chris Hampton.
•got an update on having an area student serve as a social media intern for the town.
