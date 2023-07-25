Commerce has seen an uptick in rentals at the town’s cultural center due to the upcoming construction project at the city’s civic center. The Commerce Downtown Development Authority is looking at its cultural center rental agreement. The DDA plans to update the agreement and help ensure the historic building is respected by renters.

The city plans a major overhaul of its current civic center space on State Street. The $12 million project includes rehabilitation and reworking of the large, historic building, converting the space into a city hall/civic center combo. The Commerce City Council voted earlier in July to approve a guaranteed maximum price for the project.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.