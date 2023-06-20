An approval of the guaranteed maximum price (GMP) for the Commerce Civic Center construction project was delayed until July by the Commerce City Council during its June 19 meeting.
The delay followed a 30-minute discussion by councilman Bobby Redmon who questioned a number of details in the $11.2 million proposal.
The city has set $12 million as the estimated cost for the project. City manager James Wascher told the council that several items had been cut from the original plans, including a drive-thru area, some glass walls and the size of a backup generator.
But Redmon said he’d not had enough time to study the proposal, which the council had received earlier in the day. He said he wasn’t prepared to vote on the GMP at the June 19 meeting, adding that the final budget “needs to be real.”
REC BOND VOTE PLANS
Also during the June 19 meeting, Wascher told the council that it would have to take action in July to approve language for the upcoming November citizens’ vote on a city bond to expand the town’s recreation facilities.
The call for a bond vote came after a vocal group of citizens in Commerce opposed the town turning over its recreation program and facilities to the Jackson County government to operate, expand and maintain. The council said the city doesn’t have the financial resources to expand its rec facilities without borrowing bond funds. That borrowing would be paid back by raising the town’s property tax millage rate.
CITY FY24 BUDGET APPROVED
The Commerce council gave final approval for its FY2024 budget during its June 19 meeting. The move comes after public hearings and discussions were held at previous council meetings.
The approval includes a $22.1 million General Fund budget (which reflects a large jump due to the civic center renovation project) and other department budgets. No one spoke during a June 5 public hearing.
Wascher proposed a few additional capital projects to be funded in FY2024 using reserves, including potential debt service for the new wastewater treatment facility, advanced metering systems and a redundant natural gas feed along Hwy. 334.
OTHER ACTION
In other action June 19, the council approved:
• budget amendments for the FY23 year.
•a modification of services with CSRA Probation Services.
•annexation and rezoning of 0.81 acres at 8155 Jefferson Rd. from A-2 in the county to R-1 in the city.
•updates to its zoning ordinance for appeals to zoning amendments, conditional uses, variances and other decisions. The updates are based on state changes.
•an annual Memorandum of Understanding with the Georgia Department of Community Affairs for the city’s Main Street program.
•closing the Cherry Street parking lot and allowing a special event zone for Concerts on Cherry, set for July 14 and Aug. 5. The parking lot will be closed from 6 p.m. until 12 noon the following day to allow cleanup.
The council tabled action on closing a small portion of Church Street (an alley from Clayton Street to East College Street).
