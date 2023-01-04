Convenience store, retail center

Commerce City Council members discussed a request Tuesday (Jan. 3) that would allow a convenience store and strip retail center on Homer Road. But one council member said the applicant may be considering revising plans for the project.

Applicant Saleem Alykahn has requested a rezoning of 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Road from OCR to C-1. The property is located near the Crestwood Village neighborhood and the city’s planning and utilities building. Alykahn is proposing a 4,500 square foot convenience store with gas pumps, along with a strip mall with four retail spaces totaling 1,200 sq. ft. each.

