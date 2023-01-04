Commerce City Council members discussed a request Tuesday (Jan. 3) that would allow a convenience store and strip retail center on Homer Road. But one council member said the applicant may be considering revising plans for the project.
Applicant Saleem Alykahn has requested a rezoning of 2.5 acres at 738 Homer Road from OCR to C-1. The property is located near the Crestwood Village neighborhood and the city’s planning and utilities building. Alykahn is proposing a 4,500 square foot convenience store with gas pumps, along with a strip mall with four retail spaces totaling 1,200 sq. ft. each.
City planning staff noted the location of the proposed development is in close proximity to residential properties. Planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said the city’s ordinance doesn’t allow a gas station within 100 feet of residential property.
Staff also noted concerns with traffic around the curve that fronts that property on Homer Road.
“There have been several accidents in front of our office,” Shoemaker said.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission voted to recommend denying the proposal, citing the same issues pointed out by staff.
During the Commerce City Council’s Jan. 3 work session, councilman Andre Rollins said he was initially opposed to the project. But he said area residents reached out to him and convinced him the project might be a good idea. There’s hardly any commercial development — with the exception of Huck’s Café — in that corridor of town.
Rollins also pointed out that there’s been no economic activity on that side of town in decades.
“That’s been sitting like that for 45 years,” Rollins said of the property being proposed for rezoning. “If we don’t do something, it’s going to sit like that for another 45 years.”
Rollins said he then spoke with planning commission chairman Joe Leffew about the project and said Leffew outlined the biggest obstacle as having gas pumps in such close proximity to a residential area. Rollins said he’s also spoken with the owners who said they would consider removing the gas pumps from the project.
He expects the owner may remove the request from the council's Jan. 17 agenda and revise the plans.
ROAD PAVING
Also at its Jan. 3 meeting, the council discussed roads proposed for 2023 Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) funds. Almost 2 miles on 11 streets are being proposed for paving including:
•Skyview Drive, 0.27 miles (from end of cul-de-sac to end of cul-de-sac)
•Elizabeth Street, 0.2 miles (South Broad Street to Victoria Street)
•Bill Anderson Boulevard, 0.19 miles (Jefferson Road to Georgia Avenue)
•Hood Place, 0.17 miles (Lathan Road to Wilson Drive)
•Harper Street, 0.11 miles (Homer Road to Ridgeway Drive)
•Hazel Street, 0.05 miles (at Roosevelt Street)
•Hillcrest Drive, 0.11 miles (Bolton Drive to Chanticleer Road)
•Hospital Road, 0.32 miles (Heritage Court to Tara Place)
•Katie Lane, 0.18 miles (State Street to Land Way)
•Highland Estates, 0.23 miles (State Street to Heather Lane)
•B. Wilson Drive, 0.11 miles (at Westwood Drive)
The cost is estimated to total $300,000. LMIG will fund a portion of the cost. The remainder will be funded through special purpose local option sales tax revenues.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items discussed Tuesday (Jan. 3) that are slated for a vote Jan. 17 include:
•a budget amendment to use $600,000 from reserves to be split for capital purchases ($350,000) and merit-based increases ($250,000). The city is considering purchasing a street sweeper as part of the capital purchases.
•a number of items to be declared surplus.
•reappointing Marie Blencowe to the Commerce Downtown Development Authority. The term runs for three years.
•seats and qualifying fees for the Nov. 7 Municipal election. Offices up for election include: Mayor (currently held by Clark Hill), councilman Ward III (currently held by Mark Fitzpatrick), councilman Ward IV (currently held by Bobby Redmon) and councilman Ward V (currently held by Johnny Eubanks). The qualifying fee for mayor is $126 and qualifying fee for the three council seats is $81. Commerce Board of Education seats on the ballot include: District III (held by Knox Smith), District IV (held by Kyle Moore) and District V (held by Paul Sergant). The qualifying fee for school board seats is $72.
•event dates for 2023 including: April 15, Easter parade and spring fling; June 30, summer in the city music and fireworks; Aug. 12, Cruisin’ Commerce; Oct. 28, fall festival; and Dec. 1-2, Commerce by Candlelight and Commerce Christmas parade (the city is researching a possible nighttime parade, so the date may change). Other events may also be set at a later date.
