A well-known local doctor was killed in a small airplane crash in Tennessee on Sunday evening.
A spokesperson with the Federal Aviation Administration reports a single-engine Cessna 182 crashed near Reliance, Tenn., on Sunday, May 7, around 7:30 p.m.
Dr. Lionel D. Meadows, who runs Meadows Surgical Arts in Commerce and Buford, was killed in the crash, which reportedly occurred during a storm. Meadows was the only person aboard the aircraft.
The flight took off from South Bend, Ind., around 4 p.m. and was headed to the Jackson County Airport in Jefferson. According to a post on the Meadows Surgical Arts Facebook page, Dr. Meadows was returning home after visiting family.
"Dr. Meadows was a beloved friend, mentor and inspiration to many of us. He was a brilliant surgeon and doctor who touched the lives of so many with his kindness and passion for delivering exceptional patient care," the Facebook post reads. "Dr. Meadows was known for praying with each of his patients before surgery, and we ask for your prayers now as we mourn his death. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time."
FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board are investigating the crash.
According to the Meadows Surgical Arts website, Dr. Meadows was double board-certified by the American Board of Obstetrics and Gynecology and the American Board of Cosmetic Surgery. He spent over a decade practicing obstetrics and gynecology before becoming more specialized in cosmetic surgery.
Dr. Meadows, originally from Macon, leaves behind his wife, Kathryn, and two children. In addition to flying, Dr. Meadows also enjoyed golfing and playing guitar.
Dr. Meadows and his wife have also been involved in community work. They founded a non-profit organization, Surgical Hope Foundation, to help people with medical needs who lacked coverage. They've also offered scholarships to area students. Dr. Meadows had also traveled abroad to help provide medical care.
