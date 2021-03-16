Commerce’s Easter celebration will take a different route this year — literally — following action by the city council this week.
At its March 15 voting session, the Commerce City Council voted to approve a number of road closures for the annual Easter event, planned April 3 at 10:30 a.m.
In the past, children and parents lined up along Georgia Ave., then paraded through downtown on bikes, wagons and toy cars to the First Baptist Church of Commerce where an egg hunt was staged on the church lawn.
This year will be different due to the continued pandemic.
The town’s Easter parade will still be held, but with a different route. Parade participants will still meet on Georgia Ave. and travel through downtown, but will turn at the end of Spencer Park and circle back to Georgia Ave.
And instead of the usual egg hunt on the lawn of First Baptist Church, eggs will be disbursed along the parade route to children.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the Commerce City Council:
•heard the State of the City address from Mayor Clark Hill (full story in next week’s paper).
•approved the adoption of the city’s comprehensive plan update.
•tabled two variance requests for Ponder Development for 2280 Remington Dr. and 2262 Remington Dr.
•denied a request for a variance at 2382 Homer Rd. for sidewalks in the Overlay District. Council members voiced concerns about the variance at the council’s work session March 1, saying the area will someday need sidewalks and the city should follow its overlay district requirement for the area. The vote to deny the request was split, with Darren Owensby and Keith Burchett opposing the motion.
•approved naming Griffin Brothers as the town's on-call water and sewer utility installer.
•approved codifying a grease trap ordinance.
•approved creating a solar tariff rate structure for the city electrical utility system.
•held a closed session on a legal matter and real estate, with no action following.
