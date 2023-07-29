Commerce will be sharing information with residents about “Call Before You Dig” on 811 Day, which is coming up on Aug. 11.
The city shares the following information ahead of 811 Day:
811 is the national number designated by the Federal Communications Commission to help protect do-it-yourselfers, landscapers and contractors from unintentionally hitting underground utility lines while working on digging projects — large and small.
Do-it-yourselfers and contractors should reach 811 at least three business days before any digging project. A few common examples include but are not limited to:
For more information, contact Natural Gas Supervisor Lonnie Robinson at 706-335-4200 lrobinson@commercega.gov.
