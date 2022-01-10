Commerce ended its FY2021 in the black, according to the town's recent audit.
In its General Fund, Commerce took in $8.1 million on the year, which ended June 30, 2021. After expenses and internal transfers, the town netted $547,000 on the year, bringing its General Fund reserves to $3.5 million.
Commerce's largest expenses were for public safety at $2.38 million and public works at $1.55 million.
The town took in $761,800 more in tax revenue than it had originally budgeted, but had $150,100 less in service charge income.
In addition to its general government, Commerce also operates three utility funds for Gas, Electricity and Water/Sewerage. Combined, those operations brought in nearly $19 million in revenues and netted around $3.4 million after all internal transfers.
There were no major audit findings on the year.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.