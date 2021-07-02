The City of Commerce Gas Department will be conducting residential and commercial leak surveys during the month of July.
City staff from the gas department will be in a City of Commerce vehicle marked with gas department and each will have on a yellow safety vest, with the City of Commerce logo. The city employee will knock and introduce themselves and will not ask to come into the home. The staff member will only be checking the gas meters and connection to the outside of the home or business.
If you have any questions, call 706-335-4200 for more information or visit the city website at www.commercega.org
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.