The City of Commerce gas department reminds the community about the American Public Works Association's uniform color guide for flags and marks.
"When utility company representatives mark a location, they use colored flags and/or paint to identify the type of underground utility," the gas department said in its announcement.
The following are the color guides:
- White: Proposed excavation
- Pink: Temporary survey markings
- Red: Electric power lines, cables, conduits and lightning cables
- Yellow: Gas, oil, steam, petroleum or gaseous materials
- Orange: Communication, alarm or signal lines, cables or conduit
- Blue: Potable water
- Purple: Reclaimed water, irrigation and slurry lines
- Green: Sewer and drain lines
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.