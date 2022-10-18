Plans continue to move forward for major upgrades at the Commerce Civic Center.

The Commerce City Council voted last month to accept Grahl Construction as construction manager at-risk for the renovation. They’re working with the project architect to get the contract finalized. City Manager James Wascher told the council Oct. 17 that they hope to have that process finished by the end of the month.

Locations

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.