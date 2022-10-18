Plans continue to move forward for major upgrades at the Commerce Civic Center.
The Commerce City Council voted last month to accept Grahl Construction as construction manager at-risk for the renovation. They’re working with the project architect to get the contract finalized. City Manager James Wascher told the council Oct. 17 that they hope to have that process finished by the end of the month.
The groups will then work to establish a guaranteed maximum price for the project.
Construction could begin early next year.
“If all things hold, we hope to be under construction in March,” Wascher said.
He added the city is working with Grahl to see if construction can be done in phases so that the city can continue to use parts of the building for council meetings, court, etc.
“Staff are already coming up with some backup locations and other plans if needed,” Wascher noted.
MORE ABOUT PROJECT
The civic center is a large, historic building in the heart of downtown.
"The original structure was built in 1891 as the general store of Power and Williford, later Williford, Burns & Rice," according to a walking history tour guide for the city. "A cotton warehouse in the rear was connected to the store in the 1920’s when the entire structure was converted into a textile manufacturing plant, Blue Bell Manufacturing Company. Blue Bell Mfg. was later sold to Wrangler, which sold the facility to the City of Commerce for $1 for the Commerce Civic Center. The original building was the model for Grandpa Blakeslee’s general store in (the novel) Cold Sassy Tree."
The renovations will convert civic center space into a multi-use building, housing the civic center and a new city hall. That move will help address repairs needed at the civic center, and will also help alleviate overcrowding in the city’s government buildings.
Architectural firm Goodwyn Mills Cawood previously presented concept plans for the renovation, which showed the new city hall being located in the large upstairs portion of the building. The unused basement will become the main civic center event space. And the ground floor will become council chambers, offices, waiting rooms, etc.
Total construction costs were previously estimated around $10.35 million. Earlier this year, the council voted to move forward with a $12 million bond to renovate the civic center through the town’s public facilities authority.
STATE STREET PARKING LOT
Also at its Oct. 17 meeting, the council learned that all major construction is complete at the State Street parking lot located across from the civic center.
The city is working on installing landscaping and final details, Wascher said.
Wascher added that the EV charging stations could come online in the next couple of weeks.
