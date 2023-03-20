Commerce leaders approved an ordinance this week for short-term rentals.
Commerce leaders approved an ordinance this week for short-term rentals.
The Commerce City Council voted Monday to approve the ordinance, which regulates short-term rentals like Airbnb or Vrbo.
Owners will need to get an annual business license and have an inspection done annually on the dwelling. A 24-hour contact person is required and must be able to respond to the residence within 15 minutes in the event of an emergency.
Parking will be limited to driveways and designated parking areas.
Rentals will be limited to 30 days to keep the property from being used as an apartment.
The ordinance also outlines a list of fines for any violators.
The move also allows the city to begin collecting hotel/motel tax for short-term rentals.
Commerce garbage pickup customers will see a slight increase on their bill beginning next month.
Waste Pro, the city’s garbage pickup contractor, asked for a rate adjustment of $1.27 per customer per month, based on rising costs of fuel, disposal and increases in the Consumer Price Index (CPI). The Commerce City Council voted Monday to approve the rate adjustment.
Residential prices will increase to $21.34 per rollaway. Commercial customers will pay $26.22. Residential out-of-city rates will total $25.67.
The changes go into effect April 1.
Also at its meeting, the council approved:
•renaming a section of Steve Reynolds Industrial Pkwy. to “SK Boulevard.” The change is for the section between Maysville Road and Ridgeway Church Road. The county will also need to approve the change since a portion of the road is in the county.
•a contract with low bidder Stratton & Sons Construction for road paving using Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) money. The total estimated cost is $286,000 with about $112,000 of that coming from LMIG funds. The remainder will come from special purpose local option sales tax revenues.
•transferring $300,000 of CHIP grant funds (moving the funds from new construction projects to rehabilitation projects).
•street closures for the city’s upcoming Easter parade, scheduled the morning of Saturday, April 8. The following will be closed: Oak, Little, South Elm and Church streets. The parade will begin around 10:30 a.m. at Spencer Park and end at First Baptist Church of Commerce for the annual Easter egg hunt.
•street closures for Touch a Truck, planned April 25, beginning at 5 p.m. Sycamore Street will be closed on that day from 4:30-7:30 p.m.
