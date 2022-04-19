Commerce is one step closer to getting a liquor store. The Commerce City Council voted April 18 to approve the two liquor license holders for the town after city residents voted in November to approve the sale of packaged distilled spirits.
The two approved license holders include:
Panidi R. Patel and Marty Vitug for 3260 Maysville Road
Sohaoi F. Kherani and Asma Kherani for 407 South Elm Street (Commerce Tobacco Outlet)
Commerce Tobacco Outlet will likely be the first liquor store to open, as it already has a building currently used for package wine and beer sales. City manager James Wascher previously told the council that the Commerce Tobacco Outlet building meets all of the city ordinance requirements, so it has 90 days from license approval to open.
The second applicant — for 3260 Maysville Road — will likely need nine months to remodel and open with inventory. That nine-month period is allowed in the ordinance for applicants that don’t have a building up-and-ready.
Both applicants will still need to get their state licenses to sell liquor before opening.
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items approved by the council on April 18 include:
•an annexation and rezoning request for 3.63 acres on Wilson Garage Rd. Bryan and Tawana Wood requested an R-2 zoning, but don’t have immediate plans for the property. The Commerce City Council ultimately voted to approve an R-1 zoning (since the minimum lot size standard for R-1 matches the minimum requirement for septic in the county). Council member Andre Rollins voted in opposition, citing the need for more R-2 housing in the town for retirees and others looking to locate in the area who want a smaller housing/lot size option.
•an annexation and rezoning request for an existing residence on 1.21 acres at 277 Delia Dr. The owner requested an R-1 zoning,
•a variance for setbacks for Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, located at 96 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The church plans to construct an addition to include handicap restrooms and other accessibility measures.
•a purchase agreement with Kerry Food Incorporated for the city-owned waste-water pre-treatment facility at 171 Diana Way. The purchase would take that debt off the city.
•a bid from Under General Contractors, LLC, for $58,700 to replace 20 utility poles.
•an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding right-of-way.
•a bid from Garrett Paving totaling $292,900 to pave roads on the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) list. The city received $108,100 through LMIG funding; the remainder will be covered using special purpose local option sales tax money. The project includes paving 1.69 miles on portions of: Rice Street, Spring Street, Blue Heron, Harris Street, Green Street, Hospital Road, Lewis Circle, Scott Street and Coles Court Drive.
•street closures for Touch a Truck on April 25. The request is to close Sycamore Street and the Cherry Street parking lot from 4:30-7 p.m.
•street closures and traffic slow downs for the Jackson County Boys & Girls Club/SK Battery 5K and beer garden on June 11. Pine and Little streets will be closed during the 5K (7 a.m. to noon). The council also approved a beer garden for the event, adding a number of conditions regarding security and other requirements (a marked cup/wrist band and restricting the beer garden to one zone).
•heard an update on the Easter parade and egg hunt. Downtown leaders said the event was a success and over 200 children participated.
