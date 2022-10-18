Commerce leaders voted this week to approve plans to expand its water/wastewater capacity and to establish procedures on how to allocate capacity in the meantime.
The Commerce City Council approved the plans at its Monday, Oct. 17, meeting.
At the council’s work session earlier this month, City Manager James Wascher noted the city has a “capacity crunch” in both wastewater and water capacity.
“Between the projects that we’ve approved and what is coming online versus the permitting capacity at our wastewater and our fresh water plants, on paper, we’re at capacity,” Wascher said.
WATER EXPANSION PLANS
The approved plans include three stages for water expansion:
•Current — Evaluate the capacity demands for approved projects, looking at actual use versus what the project was approved for, and using any excess from that toward future projects. The city can also purchase water from the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority through a wholesale purchasing agreement.
•Short term — Studying potential well sites, which could produce an estimated 250,000-gallons-per-day (gpd) for the city over the next five years. The city is looking at a well now in the Montgomery Shores subdivision, which could provide around 180,000-gpd.
•Long term — Developing a long-term water source. That could include the expansion of the city’s reservoir, building a new reservoir or supplemental pumping from another stream/basin. Wascher noted all the long-term options take a significant amount of time to develop (10-20 years) and have a high price tag.
The current plan could allow the city to move forward immediately. Wascher said earlier this month that they would establish a waiting list to provide water service on a first-come, first-served basis. The city would evaluate projects to ensure the city could service it long-term and would factor in the city’s proposed capacity from future wells.
WASTEWATER EXPANSION
The city has fewer options when it comes to wastewater.
The city can look at its approved projects and evaluate how much capacity they’re using versus how much they were allocated and use the excess for other projects (also on a first-come, first-served waitlist). But unlike water, which the city can purchase from the JCWSA, the city can’t rely on another entity to tap into when it comes to wastewater.
The city plans to construct a new wastewater facility and has applied for a grant with the state that could help fund up to 50% of the costs.
The city council previously voted to approve a list of engineering firms for the expansion. Staff will soon begin doing interviews with the firms to determine who the city wants to move forward with for site selections, development, location, design, etc. Wascher noted the city has a couple of locations in mind, but wants input from the engineering firm.
Wascher noted the city could start moving forward with allocating wastewater once design/site selection are done for the new plant and they’re getting ready for construction.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the council:
•approved a new dog park ordinance. The city’s Downtown Development Authority has been looking to construct a dog park at Willoughby Park. The approved ordinance sets a number of rules for the park and deals with liability issues and dog owners’ responsibilities.
•approved a new guideline policy for Grey Hill Cemetery and Pine Grove Cemetery. The policy outlines a number of regulations on cemetery monuments and mementos.
•heard from resident MaryLynn Minder who voiced concerns with speeding and signage on Katie Lane.
