Commerce has a new planning and zoning administrator.
Jordan Shoemaker came to Commerce from the Northeast Georgia Regional Commission, where she worked for four years.
She replaces David Zellner, who left the city in August.
Shoemaker has worked in Jackson County for the NEGRC and she has family ties to the area – she spent parts of summers with her grandparents who lived in Commerce.
She has a master’s degree in historic preservation at the University of Georgia and minored in art history.
She worked in historic preservation at the regional commission, where she started as an intern. She also worked on a variety of planning items for the county and City of Jefferson.
Shoemaker, 29, lives in Athens.
