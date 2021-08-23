Commerce honored two long time public servants at a recent city council meeting.
As of Monday, August 16, the former Boys and Girls Club park is now known as Chaney Park, named in honor of councilman Archie Chaney who has served on the city council since 1983; and his brother Sam Chaney, a longtime teacher and coach in the Commerce school system.
Ten of A. Chaney's 38 years on the council were spent as Mayor Pro Tem. Prior to serving on the city council, he served on the Commerce Board of Education from 1978 to 1983 and was board chairman in 1983. A. Chaney is not running for reelection this year.
A. Chaney is the councilman of ward 1 which includes the Boys and Girls Club, where he volunteered for many years. He was also a member of the Commerce housing authority.
“I can go on naming all of these things Archie has done,” said Commerce Mayor Clark Hill. “I think the summation of it all is that Archie Chaney has the heart of a public servant. He’s given his life to doing that. We certainly hope that as [Chaney] moves on to the next chapter in [his] life, that [he] continues to be volunteering and active."
Fellow councilman Johnny Eubanks noted that A. Chaney was an honorary fireman under four different fire chiefs. “He really should be getting a pension,” Eubanks joked.
“I am in shock,” A. Chaney said. “I knew nothing about this. Truly, I can say thank you. Sometimes, you just have to cry.”
Sam Chaney has also served on the Commerce library board, in the Commerce parks and recreation department as a coach, and in multiple programs sanctioned by the Boys and Girls Club of Jackson County.
The city kept the item off its council agenda so it could surprise A. Chaney at the end of the meeting. Members of his family waited in the civic center lobby and a ceremony honoring Chaney was held after the meeting adjourned.
S. Chaney knew of the park renaming before the meeting, but he was surprised to learn the park was being named in his honor as well.
A new "Chaney Park” signed was installed at the park during the meeting. The original plan was for the council to hold the park naming ceremony on location, but rainfall changed the councils’ plans.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.