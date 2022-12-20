Commerce leaders recognized 18 employees this week who represent almost 200 years of service in the city. The Commerce City Council hosted its annual employee service awards on Monday, Dec. 19, celebrating city workers who reached a 5-year employment milestone this year. The group represents a cumulative 190 years of service.
“All these employees make me proud,” Mayor Clark Hill said at the council meeting. “But especially for an organization to have people hanging around for 10, 20, 30, 40 years. You just don’t see that anymore. We appreciate you guys so much.”
