City employees honored

The Commerce City Council honored city employees who reached 5-year employment milestones this year. Pictured are (L-R): Kody Garrison, Mayor Clark Hill, Police Chief Ken Harmon, Chase Carter, City Clerk Sandra Haggard, Madison Maddox, Megan Norris, Tyler Brady, Rory McClintock and Fire Chief Kevin Dean.

Commerce leaders recognized 18 employees this week who represent almost 200 years of service in the city. The Commerce City Council hosted its annual employee service awards on Monday, Dec. 19, celebrating city workers who reached a 5-year employment milestone this year. The group represents a cumulative 190 years of service.

“All these employees make me proud,” Mayor Clark Hill said at the council meeting. “But especially for an organization to have people hanging around for 10, 20, 30, 40 years. You just don’t see that anymore. We appreciate you guys so much.”

