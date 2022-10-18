Tommy Palmer has been named the Commerce City School System's district Teacher of the Year.
Palmer and the system's other three teachers of the year were honored by the Commerce Board of Education at its Oct. 17 meeting.
Palmer is a teacher at Commerce High School. He earned an associates of computer science degree from Gainesville College, a bachelor of electrical engineering degree from Southern Polytechnic University, a masters in math education from Piedmont College and a specialist in curriculum and instruction from Piedmont College.
After leaving the engineering field 17 years ago, Palmer started his first job in education at Jackson County Comprehensive High School and moved to East Jackson Comprehensive High School when it opened. He has taught all levels of math in high school, as well as 7th and 8th grades in middle school.
Palmer has been a college instructor for the past 13 years. He has also taught as an adjunct instructor with Toccoa Falls College for one year. He currently teaches college math as an adjunct instructor for Athens Technical College and Young Harris College.
At CHS, he presently teaches Honors Algebra 2, Honors Coordinate Algebra and College Algebra (YHC) for dual enrollment students. He has also taught Pre-Calculus and AP Calculus at CHS.
Palmer is married to Jenny. They have a daughter, Ryleigh, 21, and a son, Isaac, 18. Palmer enjoys traveling with his family and has visited 47 states and hopes to travel to the other three states within the next two years.
CMS — Becky Duke
Becky Duke was honored as teacher of the year for Commerce Middle School.
Duke graduated from Commerce High School in 1990. She received her bachelor of science degree in middle grades education (language arts/social science) from the University of Georgia. She also earned her master of education degree in early childhood from the University of Georgia.
Duke has 28 years of teaching experience. She has taught 3rd, 4th, 5th and 6th grades. This year is her 13th year teaching in the Commerce City School System.
She is married to Doug Duke and they have two children, Reagan, 18, and Grayson, 12. As a family, they enjoy having time with parents and grandparents and extended family that includes twin great nieces and a great nephew.
CES — Jenna Hall
Jenna Hall was named teacher of the year for Commerce Elementary School
Hall earned her bachelor’s degree in music education from Georgia Southern University in 2017. She earned her master’s degree in curriculum and instruction from Valdosta State University in 2020.
Currently, Hall is the music teacher at Commerce Primary and Commerce Elementary. She teaches PreK-4th grade, and she loves the wide range of ages that she has the opportunity to work with each day. In 2018, she married her husband, Taylor. They moved to Commerce in 2021 and are expecting their first baby, which is a boy, in February of 2023. In her spare time, Hall enjoys playing with her two dogs, Tuck and Ellie, and spending time on Lake Hartwell with her family.
CPS — Beverly Sailers
Beverly Sailers was named teacher of the year for Commerce Primary School.
Sailers received her bachelor of science degree in early childhood education from Piedmont College in 2009. In 2011, she completed her master of science degree in education from Walden University. She has taught third grade EIP, fourth grade, kindergarten and second grade. She currently teaches second grade at Commerce Primary.
Sailers is married to Michael Sailers and they have six children (5 girls and 1 boy) Carlee, Emma Julia, Peyton, Maggie, Emerson and Gauge. Outside of school, Sailers enjoys spending time with her family and being on the go constantly with six active children.
