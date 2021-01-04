Commerce leaders are hopeful the city will be able to host some of its regular events in 2021 amid the recent release of a COVID-19 vaccine. Many of the town’s 2020 events were cancelled due to the ongoing pandemic.
“We’re very hopeful for 2021 that we’ll start having events again,” city manager James Wascher told the Commerce City Council on Monday (Jan. 4).
Planned events include:
•Easter parade — April 3
•Spring cleanup — April 10
•Car show and barbecue — May 15
•Concert on Cherry — June 4
•Music and fireworks — July 2
•Concert on Cherry — July 16
•Farm to Table — Sept. 21
•Chili cookoff and car show — Oct. 2
•Hometown holiday — Dec. 4
•Christmas parade — Dec. 5
The proposed schedule of events will go before the council for a vote at its Jan. 19 meeting.
OTHER ITEMS
Other items discussed for the Jan. 19 meeting were:
•a bid for grease trap pumping for commercial customers. The lowest bid was Hulsey Environmental, the city’s current vendor, at $0.18 per gallon for outside pumping or $95 per visit for inside pumping.
•the addition of an on-call gas main installer contractor. The only bidder was Harrison and Harrison Inc.
•an electrical easement for electricity for phase 3 of Highland Estates.
•reappointing Susan Stephenson to the Commerce Downtown Development Authority.
•reappointing Ann Rhodes and Sam Chaney to the library board.
•proposed 2021 meeting dates for the council and the city’s various agencies.
ALTERNATE JUDGE APPROVED
Also on Monday, Jan. 4, the council held a special called meeting to approve an alternate judge for two cases in the city’s municipal court. The individual involved in both cases filed a motion in court for a new judge, due to a potential conflict of interest.
Wascher noted it is easier and likely more cost effective to go ahead and get an alternate judge in place (compared to facing a possible appeal in the Superior Court of Jackson County).
The alternate judge will be paid $75 an hour.
Darren Owensby and Bobby Redmon were opposed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.