Downtown Commerce leaders hope to expand the city’s annual farmers market.
Natalie Thomas, the downtown development director and Main Street manager, gave an update on the market at the Commerce Downtown Development Authority meeting March 22.
Thomas said she reached out to the organizer of the Canton Farmers Market, which started with just a handful of vendors.
"When she started a couple of years ago, they really had nobody,” Thomas said.
That market has since grown to include 50-60 vendors.
Thomas said that building up the Commerce market has been an issue (the City of Jefferson has faced a similar problem and the two cities have discussed rotating market dates.)
She added that the city hopes to include more variety in its vendors this year.
“I do want this year to try to add different things with it,” said Thomas. “Maybe somebody comes and shows us how to prepare something from one of the seasonal fruits or vegetables… I’d like to have some different (items), maybe some teas and stuff like that. I’m reaching out to egg farmers and honey. We have a lot of local people who do it.”
The Commerce farmers market normally opens on the week of Memorial Day and has been held in the island parking lot across from Spencer Park. Thomas plans to talk with participating farmers and set plans for this year's markets in the coming weeks.
OTHER BUSINESS
Also at its meeting, the DDA:
•learned the city plans to proceed with a landbank. Traditionally, a landbank is an entity that can acquire and rehabilitate dilapidated, delinquent or abandoned properties. Thomas plans to present the landbank proposal to the city in May.
•talked about two potentially large projects for the downtown area. The first would include the addition of public restrooms throughout the downtown area. The second would involve the rehabilitation of city-owned property off Quinlan St. (the property is located across Quinlan St. from Napa Auto Parts, behind the flower mural wall on North Broad St.). A number of ideas were discussed to convert that location into a gathering space. Both discussions were preliminary with no action or formal plans presented.
•got an update on the city’s Easter parade, planned April 3 at 10:30 a.m. Registration and lineup will begin at 9-9:30 a.m. on Georgia Ave. The city will forgo its annual Easter egg hunt this year.
•discussed future upgrades at the civic center. The facility was scanned to create a floor plan so concepts can be drawn. Interviews are planned with staff and other stakeholders to help determine the best future use for the facility.
•learned the large window has been replaced at the Commerce Cultural Center, totaling $1,806.
•discussed a quote for replacing window panes at the Commerce Civic Center. The replacement of 28 panes would cost $2,800.
