The Commerce Industrial Development Authority held its inaugural meeting last week, approving a number of housekeeping items and discussing a potential project.
The new 7-member board met Aug. 2, approving the group’s bylaws, officers and an intergovernmental agreement with the city.
Commerce mayor Clark Hill was elected chair and Jonathan Milford was elected vice-chair. Other members include David Jones, Lee Fox, David Zellner, Stacey Rucker and Jon Hutto. Commerce city clerk, Sandra Haggard, was named secretary/treasurer.
Hill noted the newly-formed group won’t have as robust of a role as the Jackson County IDA.
“We won’t be able to issue bonds and stuff like they do or do anything on the scale that they do," he said.
Rather, the Commerce IDA will work on smaller projects in the city and could help bring some old industrial areas back into use.
The group also has more flexibility than the city council when selling and leasing property. City attorney John Stell noted that when the city wants to sell/lease property, it generally goes through the public bidding process, making negotiations unfeasible.
MLK DRIVE PROJECT
The first prospective project on the IDA’s agenda is on city-owned property on MLK Dr., which the city council recently transferred to the IDA.
The property was previously used as the city dump. In recent years, it’s been used for brush collection and as a firing range for the Commerce Police Department. Under the intergovernmental agreement, both of those uses would be allowed to continue on a portion of the property.
City manager James Wascher said the city has a potential end-user that wants to lease a section of the site. The company does database operations and will have minimal traffic coming and going from the site. The project wouldn’t bring many new jobs to the area, but it would be a significant power customer for the city.
Wascher said Aug. 2 that he planned to reach out to the company to see if it’s still interested in the site. If so, the IDA may be called for a meeting to address the details of the lease agreement.
“It would be up to this board to help determine what would be a potential lease price,” said Wascher, adding that those monthly lease payments could help fund the authority’s operations and future IDA projects.
