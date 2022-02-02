Commerce’s newly-formed Industrial Development Authority could vote this month on a ground lease agreement for its first prospective project. City manager James Wascher updated the IDA on the MLK Jr. Drive project at its Jan. 26 meeting.
In August, Wascher told the IDA that a data-mining company was interested in locating on city-owned property on MLK Jr. Dr. That project sputtered out, but a similar company, Waha, is interested in the location.
“They really want to do the same thing,” Wascher said.
The company anticipates using 1 acre of the site to begin with, but could expand to 10 acres. Wascher said there are two models for these projects: Constructing a standalone building or utilizing retrofitted tractor-trailer units (which Wascher said Waha is leaning toward).
The project won’t bring a lot of jobs to the area. Once the site has been established and the equipment is brought in, traffic will be minimal.
The project does have some benefits to the city, namely the company’s power consumption.
Commerce owns a portion of Vogtle plants 3 & 4, an agreement reached in 2006 before the Great Recession hit.
“Of course, the economy crashed and we didn’t quite get the growth at the time that we thought we would,” Wascher said. “So we are what’s considered long in power. In other words, we’re going to have more power coming online than we have customers to sell to.”
The city can sell its excess power on the open market, but will gain more money selling it to Waha.
Mayor Clark Hill said other Georgia cities have seen success with similar projects.
“A lot of the MEAG cities have done this to solve their long issues,” said Mayor Clark Hill. “…It’s a great option to unload temporary power and decrease the burden on our rate payers.”
Hill said another benefit of the project is that it’s not permanent, so the city could use the property for a different use if needed in the future.
Wascher said the company wants to begin the project in April or May and said he wants to have the ground lease agreement in place in February. The IDA informally agreed on a 5-year lease charging $1,000 a month. It could vote to approve the agreement later this month after the company has reviewed the proposal.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.