Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 6:07 am
Commerce's newly-formed land bank board will hold its first meeting on Monday, March 20, at 4:30 p.m.
A couple of house-keeping items are on the agenda, including the group's bylaws and election of officers.
The following were recently appointed as board members: Perry Benson, Tina Ervin, Roshuanda Merritt, Dylan Wilbanks and Georgia Wilhite.
The meeting will be held in the Commerce Room at the Commerce Civic Center.

