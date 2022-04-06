Commerce leaders may soon vote to approve the two liquor license holders in the town.
The Commerce City Council is slated to vote April 18 on two requests for the sale of distilled spirits. The applicants include:
- Panidi R. Patel and Marty Vitug for 3260 Maysville Road
- Sohaoi F. Kherani and Asma Kherani for 407 South Elm Street (Commerce Tobacco Outlet)
City manager James Wascher said the city received five applicants. But the two applicants being considered were the only two that met the full requirements, eliminating the need for a lottery to decide the license holders.
Wascher said the first applicant — for 3260 Maysville Rd. — will likely need nine months to remodel and open with inventory. That nine-month period is allowed in the ordinance for applicants that don’t have a building up-and-ready.
“This one is going to be at a new location — 3260 Maysville Rd. — and is an existing building,” said Wascher. “It is going to be sold and remodeled.”
The second applicant — for 407 South Elm St. — could open much sooner. The existing facility meets all of the city ordinance requirements, so it has 90 days from license approval to open.
“They do meet all of the requirements,” said Wascher. “They won’t need to build a building or do any large demo projects. They’ll have 90 days to be open and sell distilled spirits.”
If the council approves the requests, both applicants will still need to get their state licenses to sell liquor before opening.
BACKGROUND
City residents voted in November to approve the sale of package liquor within the city. In the months following, Commerce staff members worked to draft an ordinance regarding liquor sales. The ordinance — which was approved by the council earlier this year — outlined a number of requirements for the license holder.
The ordinance allows for two liquor licenses per 5,000 residents. The two stores must be 1,000 yards apart and must be standalone buildings totaling 3,000 sq. ft. (2,500 sq. ft. of floor space and with 500 sq. ft. of storage).
Many of the details in the proposed ordinance mirror state law, including what kinds of products can be sold at the liquor stores (beer, wine, liquor and other related items including nicotine products, ice, mixers, lottery tickets and some bar supplies).
OTHER BUSINESS
Other items slated for a vote by the council on April 18 include:
•an annexation and rezoning request for 3.63 acres on Wilson Garage Rd. Bryan and Tawana Wood have requested an R-2 zoning, but don’t have immediate plans for the property. The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission recently voted to recommend R-1 instead of the requested R-2.
•an annexation and rezoning request for an existing residence on 1.21 acres at 277 Delia Dr. The owner is requesting an R-1 zoning.
•a variance for setbacks for Mt. Calvary Baptist Church, located at 96 Martin Luther King Jr. Dr. The church plans to construct an addition to include handicap restrooms and other accessibility measures.
•a purchase agreement with Kerry Food Incorporated for the city-owned waste-water pre-treatment facility at 171 Diana Way. The purchase would take that debt off the city.
•a bid from Under General Contractors, LLC, for $58,700 to replace 20 utility poles.
•an agreement with the Georgia Department of Transportation regarding right-of-way.
•a bid from Garrett Paving totaling $292,900 to pave roads on the Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant (LMIG) list. The city received $108,100 through LMIG funding; the remainder would be covered using special purpose local option sales tax money. The project includes paving 1.69 miles on portions of: Rice Street, Spring Street, Blue Heron, Harris Street, Green Street, Hospital Road, Lewis Circle, Scott Street and Coles Court Drive.
•street closures for Touch a Truck on April 25. The request is to close Sycamore Street and the Cherry Street parking lot from 4:30-7 p.m.
•street closures and traffic slow downs for the Jackson County Boys & Girls Club/SK Battery 5K and beer garden on June 11. The request is to close Pine and Little streets during the 5K (7 a.m. to noon). The city will also consider a request for the beer garden.
Also at its meeting, the council held a closed session to discuss personnel and real estate.
