Commerce is strapped for water and wastewater capacity. City leaders could soon vote on a plan to expand those utilities and establish procedures on how to allocate capacity in the interim.
The Commerce City Council got a look at the plans at its Monday, Oct. 3, work session and could vote on the item at its Oct. 17 work session.
At the Oct. 3 work session, City Manager James Wascher noted the city has a “capacity crunch” in both wastewater and water capacity.
“We’ve had a lot of growth and development come into the city,” he said. “…Between the projects that we’ve approved and what is coming online versus the permitting capacity at our wastewater and our fresh water plants, on paper, we’re at capacity. Potentially, maybe even a little bit over in some cases.”
WATER
Wascher is proposing three stages for water improvements:
•Current plan — Evaluate the capacity demands for approved projects, looking at actual use versus what the project was approved for, and using any excess from that toward future projects. The city can also purchase water from the Jackson County Water and Sewerage Authority through a wholesale purchasing agreement.
•Short term — Studying potential well sites, which could produce an estimated 250,000-gallons-per-day (gpd) for the city over the next five years. The city is looking at a well now in the Montgomery Shores subdivision, which could provide around 180,000-gpd.
•Long term — Developing a long-term water source. That could include the expansion of the city’s reservoir, building a new reservoir or supplemental pumping from another stream/basin. Wascher noted all the long-term options take a significant amount of time to develop (10-20 years) and have a high price tag.
Still, the current water plan could allow the city to move forward immediately.
“We could move forward with that now and start approving additional connections to the system if it’s the will of the council,” Wascher said.
Wascher said they would establish a waiting list to provide water service on a first-come, first-served basis. The city would evaluate projects to ensure the city could service it long-term and would factor in the city’s proposed capacity from future wells.
WASTEWATER
Wastewater is a larger problem for the city. Similar to water, the city can look at its approved projects and evaluate how much capacity they’re using versus how much they were allocated and use the excess for other projects (also on a first-come, first-served waitlist). But unlike water, which the city can purchase from the JCWSA, the city can’t rely on another entity to tap into when it comes to wastewater.
“We either have wastewater capacity, or we don’t have capacity,” Wascher said. “…We either have to build it, or we have to just be OK with not allowing future sewer connections.”
The city plans to construct a new wastewater facility and has applied for a grant with the state that could help fund up to 50% of the costs. City leaders also looked at expanding the current wastewater facility, but determined a new facility would be more cost efficient.
The city council previously voted to approve a list of engineering firms. Staff will soon begin doing interviews with the firms to determine who the city wants to move forward with for site selections, development, location, design, etc. Wascher noted the city has a couple of locations in mind, but wants input from the engineering firm.
Wascher noted the city could start moving forward with allocating wastewater once design/site selection are done for the new plant and they’re getting ready for construction.
“We can authorize new connections on water based on our current and short-term plans, but (in) wastewater, we’re a little bit more limited and really cannot allocate new capacity in our wastewater until we know this plant is going to be live within a certain period of time,” he said.
The proposed plan indicates that could be in 1-3 years.
