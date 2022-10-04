Commerce is strapped for water and wastewater capacity. City leaders could soon vote on a plan to expand those utilities and establish procedures on how to allocate capacity in the interim.

The Commerce City Council got a look at the plans at its Monday, Oct. 3, work session and could vote on the item at its Oct. 17 work session.

