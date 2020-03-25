The Commerce government has issued a rule that limits access to city hall and gives no public access to its planning and zoning department.
City hall will only allow limited public access on Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to noon and Thursdays from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.
Staff is still answering calls Monday through Friday at 706-335-3164.
