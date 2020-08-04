The City of Commerce is working towards becoming a “Golf Cart Friendly” city.
Police Chief Zack Ardis has been working with a citizen advisory group to prepare regulations to allow use of motorized vehicles, such as golf carts and Segways, on city streets.
Ardis presented proposed guidelines to the Commerce City Council on Aug. 3, that will regulate how and where motorized vehicles will be allowed. All such vehicles will have to be registered with the city and proof of insurance will be required.
A fee of $12 will be assessed for a permit that will be good for a period of five years, The vehicle will also have to be equipped with safety equipment.
Only individuals 16 years old or older will be allowed to operate golf carts, or other motorized vehicles, on city streets. A 15 year old with a learner’s license will be allowed to operate a motorized vehicle in permitted areas if a licensed person is along on the vehicle.
“We are very serious about individuals under the age of 15 without a learner’s permit and holding their parents accountable,” said Ardis.
Under the proposed regulations, after a third violation and conviction for an underaged driver, the permit will be revoked for a period of two years.
Permitted vehicles will not be allowed to cross over state or federal highway nor to travel on city sidewalks.
“We don’t have an effective way to allow people to travel from one side of the city to the other, because of the state roads and DOT has denied all of our requests for some crossings,” said city manager James Washer.
The council will consider approval of the proposed regulations at its Aug. 17 meeting.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the council discussed:
• a bid from Rooker Development to construct an industrial scale road at Bana Industrial Road. Once construction is completed, the road will be dedicated to the city. The road is proposed to be installed in phases over a period of ten years.
• changes to clarify parking regulations in the downtown area.
• a request from Bhavyesh Trived to rezone 0.7 acres on Hospital Road from C1 to R1 for construction of a single family residence.
• an amendment to the FY 2021 Budget to allow for a minimum deposit into the city revolving loan fund to keep the account active.
• closing certain streets during the annual Tigers on The Town Pep Rally. A date for the event has yet to be established, but Wascher is asking the council to approve closure of Oak, Little, and Pine Street during the event. Due to the effects of Covid-19 on school sports, the exact date for the event is yet to be determined.
