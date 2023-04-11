Commerce City Council members have begun a lengthy overview of proposed changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. The council will spend the next several months discussing different sections of the town’s updated zoning ordinance. The new ordinance came after a long review by the city’s planning commission.
During its April 3 work session, the council discussed a number of proposed changes to minimum lot and house sizes, in addition to setback requirements.
The Commerce Planning and Zoning Commission recommended changing minimum lot sizes in a number of categories:
•R-2, from ½ acre to 1/3 acre
•R-3, from ¼ acre to 1/3 acre
•R-4 and R-5, ¼ acre (small change)
The planning commission didn’t recommend changing any of the minimum house size requirements, but the council is considering a few changes. While the previous trend has been for larger house sizes, City Manager James Wascher said they’re seeing that trend change.
“Now we’re kind of seeing that pendulum swinging in the opposite direction,” Wascher said, adding that more people are looking for a smaller footprint.
In an effort to allow more affordable starter homes to be built in the city, the council is considering removing the requirement for unheated space in R-2 and R-3 zonings. That would reduce the overall minimum size of the house to:
•R-1, 1,800 sq. ft. with 400 sq. ft. of unheated (no change)
•R-2, 1,600 square feet (eliminates unheated space)
•R-3, 1,400 square feet (eliminates unheated space)
•R-4 (multi-family) and R-5 (mobile homes) don’t have the unheated requirement, so they won’t be affected.
The city is also looking at reducing the minimum house size for OCR from 2,900 square feet to match the R-1 sizes.
Additionally, the city plans to look at in-fill lots on a case-by-case basis when considering house and lot sizes, as well as setbacks. That will allow future construction in established neighborhoods to better match the character of the area.
“It needs to match its neighbors,” planning and zoning administrator Jordan Shoemaker said. “…We have neighborhoods that have great character. We need to start considering ways to make them shine.”
The city is also considering changing its setbacks for residential properties to 15 feet on the sides and rear and 35 feet on the front (to allow ample parking).
OTHER HIGHLIGHTS
Other important proposed changes include:
•establishing a planned unit development zoning category. The mixed-use, master planned developments are growing in popularity and allow for a more creative project. The proposed regulations would require any PUD to be at least 20 acres with 20% open/green space. The ordinance would also create a new zoning, R-6, for townhomes.
•prohibiting ground-mounted solar energy systems.
•banning donation/thrift collection bins in commercial districts.
•requiring a 5-foot setback for accessory structures.
•prohibiting metal carports.
•updating rules on fencing. Residential fences could only be constructed from wood, stone, chain link, vinyl or composite. Fences would need to allow meter reader access. Fence height would be limited to 4 feet in the front yard and 6’8” in the back. Commercial and industrial fencing could be constructed of brick, stone, composite or winged slates with black mesh in good condition.
