Commerce City Council members have begun a lengthy overview of proposed changes to the city’s zoning ordinance. The council will spend the next several months discussing different sections of the town’s updated zoning ordinance. The new ordinance came after a long review by the city’s planning commission.

During its April 3 work session, the council discussed a number of proposed changes to minimum lot and house sizes, in addition to setback requirements.

