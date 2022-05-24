Commerce's general fund budget is slated to go up 13.5% in FY23, topping $9.2 million. Among all its various funds, including utility funds, the city's FY23 budget will top $40.6 million.
The Commerce City Council got its first look at the proposed FY23 budget at its May 16 meeting. A public hearing will be held on the budget at the council’s June 6 work session and the budget could be finalized later in June.
The millage rate won’t be set until later this year once tax digest numbers are in.
Some highlights from the proposed FY23 budget include:
- The city expects to double its general property tax revenue from $1.19 million in the FY22 budget to $2.3 million in FY23. A significant chunk of that increase will come from PILOT payments to the city made by SK Battery.
- Sales taxes are a significant part of the city's general fund budget at $1.9 million in revenue expected in FY23.
- The largest part of the city's general fund is the police department at $2.8 million in projected expenses for FY23. The overall budget includes funds for additional police equipment, including new car and body cams. Both the police department and fire department will also need new radios that will be compatible with the county’s new radio system (approximately $250,000 for each department).
- A major new part of the FY23 budget are funds to begin the renovation project of the Civic Center into a new city hall and event space. For FY23, that amount is $1.1 million (the total project is anticipated to be $12 million).
- The city's natural gas fund is expected to jump from $5.5 million to $11.8 million in FY23.
- The city doesn't anticipate adding any positions in FY23. This will be the first year the city sees the full year impact of a recent employee pay increase.
- The budget includes $1.1 million for a multi-purpose field for the city's recreation department; and $20,000 for a city dog park and $30,000 for restroom improvements at Willoughby Park.
- City manager James Wascher also outlined a couple projects that are high-priority, but not included in the budget. Those include: installation of smart meters; building a redundant gas line from the city’s take point near Athens up Hwy. 334 and into the city; and other minor projects.
- Wascher noted the city continues to see an increase in operations costs across the board. “Whether it’s fuel, equipment, parts, our third party contract(s),” Wascher said.
- Wascher said the city normally budgets $250,000-$300,000 a year for paving to match Local Maintenance and Improvement Grant funding, but said he wants to bump that up to $400,000 due to increasing costs.
- The city expects to receive $2.6 million in American Rescue Plan Act funds which will be used for water plant projects.
- The proposed budget includes debt service ($1.6 million annually) for a new wastewater treatment facility, which is expected to cost $30 million. Wascher said the city had to “make some concessions and definitely look at some of our priorities to get this debt service in there,” but noted the new plant is crucial. He said it takes three years to get a plant open.
- Wascher noted the city will start to see the impact of its Plant Vogtle allotment, adding that most of what the city owes is a fixed cost and not tied to the actual construction progress (there have been several construction delays at Vogtle).
