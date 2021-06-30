Capitol projects will be on one of the main focuses of Commerce's FY22 budget, according to a preliminary draft of the proposed budget.
Among all of its various funds, Commerce looks to generate $27.9 million in revenue during the FY22 fiscal year, up from $25.2 million in the current FY 21 budget.
A large part of the increase comes from an anticipated jump in city natural gas sales to the new SK Battery plants, which will begin coming online during FY22.
Capitol spending is projected to grow from$3.7 million to $5.2 million in FY22. Among the major proposed projects are:
• $220,500 to acquire land for a new fire station. Building of a new staton and acquiring a new fire truck would come in FY23 or later.
• $805,900 to acquire land for multi-purpose ballfields.
• $30,000 for a farmer's market pavilion.
• $800,000 for a new lift station on Beck Rd. for the city's sewer system.
• 632,300 to renovate the Civic Center facility.
VARIOUS FUNDS
Commerce operates a variety of funds. Proposed income for the town's major funds in FY22 are:
• General Fund: $6.6 million
• Water & Sewer: $5.6 million
• Electric Fund: $7.9 million
• Natural Gas Fund: $6 million
