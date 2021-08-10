A Commerce mail carrier was gunned down Aug. 7 while delivering mail and his alleged attacker was later shot by Banks County Sheriff's Office deputies following a vehicle chase.
Mail carrier Asa "Junior" Wood, 59, Commerce, was killed Saturday morning, Aug. 7, in southern Banks County on Hebron Rd. while doing his route. Facing charges from the shooting is Larry Stephen Grogan, 49, Danielsville.
Deputies received a 911 call at 9:38 a.m. regarding an "intentional shooting." They found Wood was deceased from a gunshot wound.
"During the course of the investigation, leads were developed and a person of interest (Grogan) was established," sheriff's office investigator Nicole Bailes said. "Deputies were provided with a vehicle description for the person of interest."
While patrolling the area of Hwy. 51 near Bennett Road, the vehicle was spotted by deputies. Deputies attempted to perform a traffic stop, but Grogan fled from deputies in his car.
"During the pursuit, a Banks County Sheriff’s Office deputy performed a PIT maneuver, disabling the violator vehicle," Bailes said. "Immediately, the driver exited the vehicle armed and began firing upon deputies. Deputies returned fire, striking the offender. The offender sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was transported to a local hospital for treatment."
The Georgia Bureau of Investigation was requested to investigate the officer involved-shooting, as is standard procedure, Bailes said. Deputies involved will be placed on administrative leave, pending the investigation.
In addition to the BCSO, U.S. Postal Inspectors, the GBI and the Banks County Coroner’s Office are investigating the incidents.
