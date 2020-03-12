The Commerce Board of Education may add two new special education teachers at the Commerce Middle School in its fiscal year 2021 budget. A third new teacher could be hired for a kindergarten class at the primary school.
The board considered its hiring needs for the upcoming year during a closed session March 5 and another one March 9. The district has about 180 employees, including teachers, paraprofessionals, counselors, administrators, bookkeepers, receptionists, nurses, media specialists and specialty teachers such as art and physical education.
Superintendent Joy Tolbert said that one special education teacher would have a class of “severe, profound” handicapped students and one would teach regular special education students.
Tolbert said the district also has hired Cooperative Strategies, a company that predicts enrollment. She said a draft report indicates the Commerce schools will grow over the next decade, but the growth will be gradual.
She also said the Commerce schools no longer have waiting lists for any grade.
“We never did have more than six students on (any) list,” Tolbert said.
The Commerce BOE set tuition at $100 per student starting with the 2021 school year. Tolbert told the board in the summer of 2019, the district was nearly out of space for kindergarten, first, fourth and fifth grades.
She said parents with children on the waiting lists were told their children could be admitted if other children did not attend this year.
Tolbert said the board should get the company’s final report this spring.
FINANCES
Whitney Metzger, finance director for the schools, said she has been working on the FY2021 budget. Most of it will be personnel, she told the board.
She said the district has received about all of its local tax money for the FY2020 budget. The school system has gotten $3.396 million in local taxes. It was projected to be $3.4 million. The district has received $12.3 million of the $16.7 million in estimated revenue as of the end of February, 66.6 percent of the year. Spending for the year is 64.47 percent.
She said the district had reserves of $3.5 million at the end of February, ahead of a comparable time in 2019.
Tolbert told the board it has $2.3 million in the ELOST – education local option sales tax – account at the end of February. The district had a balance of $2.2 million after January and made a deposit of $131,494.
Tolbert said she would like to present the FY2021 budget in May for it to be approved in June.
OTHER BUSINESS
In other business, the BOE:
•recognized Commerce High School’s wrestling team for winning its seventh straight state championship in the traditional wrestling tournament and the academic bowl team for winning the North Georgia History Bowl at Calhoun High School.
