Commerce Mayor Clark Hill gave a detailed defense of SK Battery on Sept. 8 over questions surrounding the firm's contracting practices and other issues.
“I know there has been a lot of talk about the SK Battery project and I just want to make sure that as we are getting questioned, we are all understanding the same thing,” said Hill at the Commerce City Council's Sept. 8 work session.
SK has come under fire over how some of its building contractors have employed foreign workers, some of whom may not have appropriate work visas.
Hill said there are normally anywhere from 1,500 to 2,000 workers on site at any given time. The mayor said he is being told that their estimates are 1,000 to 1,200 of those are American workers and there are other employees with work visas.
Hill said all workers are currently employed by subcontractors.
“It sounds like they had some missteps with their subs and they have addressed that," he said. "What is important to me is that they are hiring American citizens or people that are legal to work and SK has done a lot of communicating with us and with the chamber.”
Hill said SK has put new procedures in place to hold their contractors accountable.
“In a nutshell, I think the state of Georgia, the City of Commerce, Jackson County IDA and Jackson county commission put together a heck of a deal for our community,” said Hill. “To summarize the SK Battery project, the $300 million tax incentives that was given to the company — had they not have chosen us, we would have no tax revenue and another community would have done so. This was a competitive project and that is why the state was aggressive about it.”
Hill also addressed concerns about the long term workforce at SK and where those workers would live. He said the firm won't overwhelm the city's housing.
“People are worried about where all these people are going to live once they (SK) start hiring,” said Hill. “SK’s intention is to bring some people from Korea and Hungary to set up and train people."
The mayor said SK plans to transition those positions to people living here. He also said that many of the workers will commute to jobs at SK.
“There was never an intention that 2,000 people that are going to work there were coming from Jackson County or the City of Commerce," he said. "The idea was always that we would not be flooded with rooftops and people will drive from within a 40 mile radius, work here, get their lunch, get their gas and largely go home."
There are approximately 200 buildable lots in the city, he said.
“There is not going to be an explosion of people unless we approve new subdivisions and annex property. So people will be commuting and I think that is what our community wants.”
The mayor also detailed some of the financial aspects of the SK deal, saying that the local community really didn't have to shell out much money to get the project. He said that over 20 years, the firm could pay as much as $271 million to local governments through a payments in lieu of taxes agreement.
“I just want everyone to know that from the very beginning there has been a lot of thought from the staff and everybody about water, wastewater, jobs and I think they did more talk about jobs in the state of Georgia because that was a big concern. We have not written checks locally from Jackson County or the City of Commerce, we are basically using their money for the project."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.