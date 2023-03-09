Commerce Mayor Clark Hill will present the annual State of the City Address during the city council's March 20 meeting.
The meeting will be held at 6 p.m. at the Commerce Civic Center.
Updated: March 9, 2023 @ 5:46 am
Hill will provide information on the status of the city and future plans.
