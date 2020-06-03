Some 41 people tested positive for COVID-19 at the Commerce testing site in May out of 418 tested, county officials announced last week.
At the Jefferson testing site in early May, only nine people tested positive out of 518 total tested.
The tests were part of the Georgia Department of Public Health's mobile testing efforts.
Officials said it isn't clear how many of those testing positive were from Jackson County and how many might have come from another location for the test.
